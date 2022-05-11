MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 501,998 shares.The stock last traded at $13.87 and had previously closed at $14.66.

MAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,098 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $21,661,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $10,405,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 13.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after buying an additional 566,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 135.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 410,227 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

