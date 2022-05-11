Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.66) EPS.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.04. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23.
Several research firms have weighed in on MSGE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.
About Madison Square Garden Entertainment (Get Rating)
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.
