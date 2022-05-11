Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.66) EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.04. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MSGE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,658,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 38.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.