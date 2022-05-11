Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.66) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

NYSE MSGE opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.2% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.4% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

