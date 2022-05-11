Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 57.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 688,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE:M opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.