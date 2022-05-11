Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $345.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNEGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from €306.00 ($322.11) to €300.00 ($315.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of LNEGY remained flat at $$42.50 on Wednesday. 176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

