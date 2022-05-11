Lossless Market Capitalization Reaches $8.78 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00530571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,744.39 or 1.88055251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00032298 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,284.45 or 0.07313086 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

