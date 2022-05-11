Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading Down 0.6%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.16 and last traded at C$14.21. Approximately 2,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 14,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of C$386.19 million and a PE ratio of -106.84.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

