Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading Down 0.6%

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LAGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.16 and last traded at C$14.21. Approximately 2,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 14,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of C$386.19 million and a PE ratio of -106.84.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

