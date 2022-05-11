Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and CoinMex. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00517128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036546 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,681.45 or 1.99386714 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.86 or 0.07518405 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.