Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the April 15th total of 146,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 306,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LGV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 125,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,645. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

