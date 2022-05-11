Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.11

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 152744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

LOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $622.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.78 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

