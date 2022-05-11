Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.11

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 152744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
LOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $622.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)
Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ãa Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
