Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,739.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,242.22 or 0.07294358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00240439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.84 or 0.00682632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.00528783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00069220 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004425 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

