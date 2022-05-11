Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 113,744 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113,744 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4,024.0% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 382,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,423,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,929,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. 306,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,321,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.