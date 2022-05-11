Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in DTE Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $131.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,730. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average is $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

