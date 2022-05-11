Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Invests $4.30 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376,865 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,292,000 after purchasing an additional 303,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,236,000 after purchasing an additional 949,588 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.10. 149,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,265. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.13. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 111.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.