Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Invests $3.75 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,617,000 after acquiring an additional 548,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 105,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,614. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

