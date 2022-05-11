Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Invests $2.53 Million in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Ameren stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 58,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,090. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.41. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.