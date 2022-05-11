Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Invests $19.73 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,726,000. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $166,275,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $79,079,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,590,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.52 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

