Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 55,895 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1,117.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,895 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2,911.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

American Tower stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.00. The stock had a trading volume of 85,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,558. The company has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.50. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

