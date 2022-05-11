Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 62,384 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 714,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 244,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $37.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

