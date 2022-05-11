Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires 34,739 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 231.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,739 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 361.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 130,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

NYSE SPG traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $115.58. 110,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,467. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

