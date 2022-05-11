Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires 29,902 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $32,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $128.70. 54,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

