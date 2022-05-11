Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $440.41. 1,016,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,814. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.03 and a 200-day moving average of $391.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

