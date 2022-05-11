loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LDI. Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. loanDepot has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,772,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,098,571.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $796,500.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

