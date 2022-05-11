Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOKM. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

