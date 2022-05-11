Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $10.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) will announce earnings of $10.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.79 and the highest is $11.96. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $11.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $43.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $47.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $40.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.17 to $47.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.09 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $95,602,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.36. The company had a trading volume of 724,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,879. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $272.20 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

