Litecoin Price Tops $66.79 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $66.79 or 0.00233215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.69 billion and approximately $1.87 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 37.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018329 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003413 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,263,956 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

