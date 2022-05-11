Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $949,665.77 and approximately $101,636.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000291 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00237354 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003281 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

