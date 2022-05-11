Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 2,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 502,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

