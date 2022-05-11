Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Price Up 2.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $117.63 and last traded at $117.63. Approximately 2,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,056,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.57.

The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $166,078,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after buying an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $138,759,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

