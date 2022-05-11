Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 196,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 238,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62. The company has a market cap of C$35.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.42.

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

