Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.67, but opened at $21.30. Li Auto shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 171,637 shares traded.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Li Auto by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,406,000 after acquiring an additional 293,940 shares during the period. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $221,102,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Li Auto by 13.9% in the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,439,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,216,000 after acquiring an additional 788,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in Li Auto by 25.0% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.20 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

