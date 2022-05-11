Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.67, but opened at $21.30. Li Auto shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 171,637 shares traded.
The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.20 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26.
About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Auto (LI)
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.