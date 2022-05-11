Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Issues Earnings Results

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Li Auto updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LI traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 395,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.60 and a beta of 1.75. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research note on Wednesday. assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.24.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

