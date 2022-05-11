LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

LPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.28. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in LG Display by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

