LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
LPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of LG Display stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.28. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.38%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in LG Display by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
