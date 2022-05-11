LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Up 996.0% in April

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 996.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LexaGene stock traded down 0.01 on Wednesday, reaching 0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 163,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.26. LexaGene has a fifty-two week low of 0.14 and a fifty-two week high of 0.68.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

