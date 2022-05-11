LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Shares of LNSR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 10,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.20. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67.

Get LENSAR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LENSAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter valued at $853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LENSAR (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.