Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the April 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.07) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.07) to GBX 329 ($4.06) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 350 ($4.32) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

Shares of LGGNY stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 58,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $21.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 6.34%.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

