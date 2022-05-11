Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Lear reported earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $8.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.48 to $18.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. Lear’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.53.

NYSE LEA traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.92. The stock had a trading volume of 533,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,718. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.84. Lear has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 23.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 83.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lear by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 14.2% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 436.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

