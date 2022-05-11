Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Update

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the April 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGAC. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,104.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,219,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,591 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,701,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after buying an additional 793,278 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,692,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after buying an additional 784,148 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,568,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

LGAC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,542. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

