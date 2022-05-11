Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 603,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 453.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. CICC Research started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.01.

Lufax stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.02.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

