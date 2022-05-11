Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,001,012 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001,012 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,538,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NET stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.65 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average of $127.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

