Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $54,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

