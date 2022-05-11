Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after acquiring an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,356 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,953,000 after acquiring an additional 553,017 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.34 and a twelve month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,031,563.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,265. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

