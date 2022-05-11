Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,917,606 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,483 shares of company stock worth $3,241,957. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.66. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

