Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,070 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

