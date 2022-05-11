Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Lindsay worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lindsay by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

LNN opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.84.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

