Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.11. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $63.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

