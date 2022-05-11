Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 20,517 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 228.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

