Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 111,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $247,302,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5,370.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,365,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,557 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,190,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,826 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after acquiring an additional 896,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 954,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,111,000 after acquiring an additional 719,735 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYK. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

