Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $626,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,273 shares of company stock worth $20,817,555 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,116,000 after buying an additional 255,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after buying an additional 100,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

