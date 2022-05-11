Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.55.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Landstar System by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 4.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.54. 7,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,665. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

